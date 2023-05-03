Is there a semi active thread on repo parts quality?

Used a lot of repo parts over the years but not all of it, from weather Stripping to trim parts there a lot of overlapping manufacturers and stuff that's rebranded by the big mustang shops. I suck at searching stuff since the last board update so there might be a thread I can't find.



One I haven't tried yet are the arms rest pads. I know scott drake has them, Daniel carpenter and dashes direct but never can find info which one are decent, just complaints about house brands who like to switch up suppliers



Same for the trim parts, lights, switches and seals along with other repo parts for the fox body. Figure a thread keeping track might be helpful. just a few brands that I can think of that offer reproduction style parts for these cars, the sheet metal stuff is all most all the same rebranded made in Taiwan parts from what i've used over the years, save for a few low quality patch panels that come from somewhere in canada like those rocker covers most shops offer, slip over covers that are no where close to oem stampings.



ACP

Acme

Daniel carpenter

Dorman

Depo

Dashes direct

Fairchild

R.E.M

Scott drake

Shee-Mar

Soft seal

TYC

TMI

Osbourne reproductions

KSR. Think they folded up years ago now

A lot of others that got bought up. Like how mustang unlimited and corvette America became top flight automotive, they used to have some brands you don't hear about any more.