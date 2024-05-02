Is this an original Cluster that would work in my 1987 Convertible 2.3L? Turn signals work, but not correctly.

The part number on the back is F3ZF-10C956-BA. It is an 85mph Speedometer with a clear plastic covering over the entire front surface. It is a 5 digit odometer that rolls over back to all 0's at 100,000. Getting turn signals working is the only difference of whether or not I drive my Mustang home after completing restoration after 15 years.





Problem: Left Turn signal stays solid and does not blink on the entire vehicle, but can hear it in the relay. The right turn signal does not display on the dash, but works on the exterior. It has not been functional in the 15 years of restoration.



I have replaced the following:

-Turn signal Relay behind Fusebox. [You can hear it click with turn signals left or right]

-Hazard relay mounted on steering column [You can hear it Click with Hazards on]

-Verified Multifunction switch with two other parts, brand new part and used off another mustang.

-Ignition Switch behind Key cylinder

-Fuse

-Verified Hazard Switch with another Switch that was for a GT hardtop. [If memory serves me correctly, it has the rear desfrost button instead of top up or down, I just tested the hazard button without plugging in the other wiring harness.]





I have no issue replacing parts on a 30+ year old car. I just feel i'm at wits end on WHY its not functioning. I have a chiltons at the shop.