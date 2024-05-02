Is this an original Cluster that would work in my 1987 Convertible 2.3L? Turn signals work, but not correctly.

O

OfflineHomestead

New Member
May 1, 2024
2
0
1
Iowa
#1
The part number on the back is F3ZF-10C956-BA. It is an 85mph Speedometer with a clear plastic covering over the entire front surface. It is a 5 digit odometer that rolls over back to all 0's at 100,000. Getting turn signals working is the only difference of whether or not I drive my Mustang home after completing restoration after 15 years.


Problem: Left Turn signal stays solid and does not blink on the entire vehicle, but can hear it in the relay. The right turn signal does not display on the dash, but works on the exterior. It has not been functional in the 15 years of restoration.

I have replaced the following:
-Turn signal Relay behind Fusebox. [You can hear it click with turn signals left or right]
-Hazard relay mounted on steering column [You can hear it Click with Hazards on]
-Verified Multifunction switch with two other parts, brand new part and used off another mustang.
-Ignition Switch behind Key cylinder
-Fuse
-Verified Hazard Switch with another Switch that was for a GT hardtop. [If memory serves me correctly, it has the rear desfrost button instead of top up or down, I just tested the hazard button without plugging in the other wiring harness.]


I have no issue replacing parts on a 30+ year old car. I just feel i'm at wits end on WHY its not functioning. I have a chiltons at the shop.
 

Attachments

  • 20240501_183744.jpg
    20240501_183744.jpg
    627.6 KB · Views: 4
  • 20240501_183757.jpg
    20240501_183757.jpg
    631.2 KB · Views: 3
  • 20240501_183655.jpg
    20240501_183655.jpg
    495.4 KB · Views: 3

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
So there are two cluster year spans. 87-89 and 90-93. While there are some physical differences, the biggest difference is wiring.

You'll have to pull out a wiring diagram for an 87-89 and a 90-93, see what wires are different and swap them around.

Here's a file that may help. As you can see, the turn signals are on different pins. A lot of other stuff is different as well.

 
#4
We do have the 1988 wiring diagram uploaded in our resource section.

1988 Mustang EVTM

1988 Mustang EVTM SImilar to 1987 and 1989 with minor differences in engine harness. Most non-engine related stuff is identical, such as power windows, HVAC, defrost, etc.
stangnet.com stangnet.com

1987 and 1988 would be the same when it comes to the instrument cluster. Technically the cluster oyu have is not the correct one for the car. 2.3L clusters are fairly cheap and should be easy enough to buy the correct 87-89 cluster off ebay. You can adjust the mileage fairly easily to reflect actual mileage pretty easy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

L
Fox 88 stang, no turn signals
Replies
0
Views
647
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Lizard500
L
D
Electrical Manual 2003 GT 4.6L coupe that will not start. Thoughts? Resources?
Replies
3
Views
644
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
PSKSAM2
P
J
Help: No Brake Lights / Hazards / Turn Signals
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
JayhawkGT
J
B
Electrical 1987 GT turn signal/hazard light problem
Replies
1
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
J
Electrical 92 LX headlight switch and turn signal switch acting funky
Replies
5
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
JDiFet
J
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu