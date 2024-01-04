Is this head toast?

I just picked up a 2v for a build I'm doing and while it's on the engine stand I started to clean it up and inspect it. So far, it's been pretty good until I started pulling the plugs. Looks like 2 sets of threads have been "repaired" in a substandard way. While looking inspecting the cylinders with my endoscope I found some significant damage to one of them.My initial inclination is that this head isn't usable/worth saving. Take a look and let me know what you think. Sorry it's a bit grainy. They are pictures of my endoscope screen.All the other spark plug threads look decent. Even the other repair doesn't have this damage. I find it interesting that the repair was so shoddy that the old threads are still present.Thanks for any insight or opinions you can offer.Joe