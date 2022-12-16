LESS THAN 9.5 MPG CITY DRIVING!!!

Need more information . Didn’t see a cam

Listed- never mind I do tfs1 . I had that on my stock block 302 with an a trim . I still didn’t get that bad of mileage



Stock ecu ? What brand maf ?



Do the 02 actually work ?



When I had a tko600 in my car I had a big bore 347 ( dart block ) same heads as you , custom cam , systemax , s trim blower , car ran 10.80s at 128 and I regularly got 20-22 on the highway and around 15 on the street . This was stock ecu , pro m maf and a Anderson pms .



I now have 205 11r heads on that same combo . Ported intake . 90mm tb , full manual aod with a super loose converter and I still get 10-12 on the street and it runs 9,50s at 3300-3400 lbs with me in it . Something is off for sure