LESS THAN 9.5 MPG CITY DRIVING!!!

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
178
32
38
Mexico
Hello everyone

I was just wondering if any of you have any ideas about this ridiculously low MPG. ONLY less than 9.5 Miles to the gallon city driving.
I've seen many postings with much more modified engines giving much better mileage.
I was just running a small MPG study being conservative on my driving. shifting at around 2 - 2.5K
I don't consider my build radical by any means and the mileage should be much better than that.
I ran a scan and no error codes whatsoever. I've never tuned the engine but even like that shouldn't give me that bad of a mileage

My engine details are:
Production 302 block 0.030" overbored (306ci) w/ Flat top pistons
170cc twisted wedge heads with 61cc chambers,1 5/8" BBK headers,1.6 magnum rollers, and TFS stage 1 cam
65mm Throttle body and 70mm MAF tube and sensor with 19 lbs injectors, and 190 LPG fuel pump + Kirban FPR (39 psi / Vac. 0ff)
TFS upper and lower intakes and 3/8 phenolic spacer.
In fender high flow air filter,
Autolite plugs 2924 to 0.054''
MSD blaster coil and wires
Initial timing set to about 15 degrees.
UD pulleys, Griffin radiator, electric cooling fan w/Delta controller, and 200 AMP alternator
T5 Z specs transmission, 3.55:1 gears and 31 spline TruTrac differential/Mosser axles, and 245 45 17 tires all around
The two secondary converters were removed along with all the smog system. The EGR valve still working correctly

I just want to say that I'm not complaining, just it seems not normal.
.... And no, don't tell to buy a Honda, that is not the point: "THERE SHOULDN'T BE WRONG WANTING TO HAVE A LITTLE PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY AT THE SAME TIME"
Right now my engine IS NOT efficient.

Thank you all for any help provided.
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
178
32
38
Mexico
I still running the second part of the test I just dropped the timing to the base 10 degrees. This might give me some more learning about this topic.

But still if someone has any other ideas, maybe my engine is completely off tune.

Thank you
 
PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
178
32
38
Mexico
TIGGER said:
What temp thermostat are you running? The cooler the thermostat the richer the car will run.
Click to expand...
The Delta variable fan controller is set to be used with a 180* thermostat, and the temperature is fine tune at the controller module. Mine is set to 200 + 0 - 5 degrees (195* - 200*) and it stays there very consistent.

Thank you
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
TOOLOW91

TOOLOW91

If you're the village idiot what's that make me?
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
8,036
8,051
234
S.I.NY
Need more information . Didn’t see a cam
Listed- never mind I do tfs1 . I had that on my stock block 302 with an a trim . I still didn’t get that bad of mileage

Stock ecu ? What brand maf ?

Do the 02 actually work ?

When I had a tko600 in my car I had a big bore 347 ( dart block ) same heads as you , custom cam , systemax , s trim blower , car ran 10.80s at 128 and I regularly got 20-22 on the highway and around 15 on the street . This was stock ecu , pro m maf and a Anderson pms .

I now have 205 11r heads on that same combo . Ported intake . 90mm tb , full manual aod with a super loose converter and I still get 10-12 on the street and it runs 9,50s at 3300-3400 lbs with me in it . Something is off for sure
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,675
861
143
nevada
A friend was getting terrible gas mileage after cam change, the cam was happy at 2,500 rpm and he was cruising at 2,000.I
What rpm is your cam happy at?
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
178
32
38
Mexico
TOOLOW91 said:
Need more information . Didn’t see a cam
Listed- never mind I do tfs1 . I had that on my stock block 302 with an a trim . I still didn’t get that bad of mileage

Stock ecu ? What brand maf ?

Do the 02 actually work ?

When I had a tko600 in my car I had a big bore 347 ( dart block ) same heads as you , custom cam , systemax , s trim blower , car ran 10.80s at 128 and I regularly got 20-22 on the highway and around 15 on the street . This was stock ecu , pro m maf and a Anderson pms .

I now have 205 11r heads on that same combo . Ported intake . 90mm tb , full manual aod with a super loose converter and I still get 10-12 on the street and it runs 9,50s at 3300-3400 lbs with me in it . Something is off for sure
Click to expand...
Thank you for the time,
Like I said stage 1 cam stock A9L ECU, the MAF is a 70mm Crown Vic for 19 lbs injectors.
In relation to the O2 sensors I haven’t physically checked their function, I’m just relying on the info from the ECU that they’re working properly.

Testimonies like yours tell me that my engine is completely out of tune

Thank you much
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
J
351w swap in 2004 questions (set up like a 95 Cobra)
Replies
4
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
jonathansw1601
J
R
Engine 1992 Mustang Hesitation/Cutting-Out
Replies
18
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
S
Drivetrain Lowering Gear Ratios For Improved 6th Gear Mpg.
Replies
4
Views
2K
2015 - 2023 Specific Tech
I Bleed Ford Blue
I Bleed Ford Blue
R
  • Locked
SOLD 1996 Mustang Gt Convertible Pi Swapped
Replies
0
Views
2K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
RedFord96
R
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu