Let me preface my statement with, Yes i know there is an O-ring fix.But I was working on the dash and figured i should fix the chime while i was in there.I had the o ring bookmarked but i couldn't figure out on what device, so i did a search.Which led me to an LMR how toFigured it's free i'll give it a try and i can button it all back up.I either did it wrong or it didn't work. It actually sounds worse than when i started.Which is may be my fault for even attempting it, because it reads as if it was written by a 3rd grader.I'd pass on this method, unless you know something i don't.I'll de-glue it and buy the o ring, hot water maybe?For the record the o-ring from the youtube video is 2418t147 so if you watch the video you don't need to pause and type.And why won't it let me post without a prefix?