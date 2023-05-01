WTB/Trade Looking for a set of 96/98 Cobra Cams

K

KEVINS

Founding Member
May 29, 2002
91
0
7
Lincoln NE
Hi Gents,

I am selling all of the 2V turbo parts from the heads, intake, cams, turbos, etc and switching everything over to a TT 4V and unfortunately there's not much I can use off the 2V so I am looking for a full set of 96/98 Cobra cams.

I would need pics of the p/n's stamped on the cams for verification. I'm not interested in the 03/04 units just the 96/98 Cobra cams.
I would also consider a set of "Stage 1" or "Stage 2" cams but I would need to see the specs.

If anyone has the cams or knows of anyone that does please send me a PM to get my attention.

Thnx!
Kevin S.
 
