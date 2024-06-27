Looking for convertible motor mounts

stangdrvr4life

Member
May 8, 2005
I picked up a 93 LX 2.3 convertible a couple of months ago. Similar to the 87 I had back in high school, it clunks really bad when you put it in reverse and putting new motor mounts on the 87 fixed the problem.

It was tough to find them back then. It appears impossible now. Does anyone know where I might be able to source a set, or is this just going to be something I have to deal with?
 

#2
Rockauto has a few

1719514496913.png
 
