83GT Stocker build

New here but not to mustangs or drag racing. After blowing up 3 engines in 4 years, (8000rpm needs a lot of maintenance) getting posted, buying a new house and having my first kid in '97, the mustang was parked. Drug it all over the country in my 36 years in the army, only thing left from before my marriage! lol!Anyway, decided the kids are gone, I'm resurrecting it. (been drag racing various cars/trucks in sportsman over the years)Started working on it and half way through decided I'm building it into a Stocker. 80/86 mustangs are uncompetitive in NHRA so I picked up a 79 and am building a U/SA 302 2bbl.I have an off road youtube channel so I started posting stuff about drag racing on it, doesn't really fit but I'm not starting a second channel.Here we go.....This is my white 83/79 but I also have an 86 lx with a 3.8 and 89,000km's on it. I'll start another thread for it.