83GT Stocker build

S

StockerStang

New Member
Mar 19, 2024
3
0
1
Nova Scotia, Canada
#1
New here but not to mustangs or drag racing. After blowing up 3 engines in 4 years, (8000rpm needs a lot of maintenance) getting posted, buying a new house and having my first kid in '97, the mustang was parked. Drug it all over the country in my 36 years in the army, only thing left from before my marriage! lol!
Anyway, decided the kids are gone, I'm resurrecting it. (been drag racing various cars/trucks in sportsman over the years)
Started working on it and half way through decided I'm building it into a Stocker. 80/86 mustangs are uncompetitive in NHRA so I picked up a 79 and am building a U/SA 302 2bbl.

I have an off road youtube channel so I started posting stuff about drag racing on it, doesn't really fit but I'm not starting a second channel.

Here we go.....

View: https://youtu.be/rNrw9bYTCAM



View: https://youtu.be/DYVRM8u0fqk



View: https://youtu.be/bIZ65Vv9Bag



View: https://youtu.be/s2taruXXG9I


This is my white 83/79 but I also have an 86 lx with a 3.8 and 89,000km's on it. I'll start another thread for it.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
86 LX issues and repairs
Replies
3
Views
4
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
S
New member building a Stocker
Replies
1
Views
20
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Nine Finger Wrenching
Lost a finger so I bought a Mustang
Replies
18
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
W
The Next Warhorse: 1993 Mustang LX Autocross Build
Replies
48
Views
4K
2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech
Warhorse Racing
W
R
Progress Thread Shelby's Mustang - project revived after 7 years...
Replies
11
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Blackhawkxx
Blackhawkxx
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu