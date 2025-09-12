Loud pipes

Hi,
I'm new to forum, I have a 2001 Gt convertible 4.6 5 speed.
I want the old sounds of glass paks racing off. Im 75 and miss my sounds.
Im in a county that doesn't require smog cks except at change of ownership.
Would muffler delete pipe in place of the old glass paks.
Tks
Washerman
