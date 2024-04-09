Lower intake bolts felt loose

Creomod
- Sep 14, 2018
Ok guys my car was sounding like a truck(some sort of exhaust leak) wasn’t successful with the smoke machine,car fires up codes 85,10,11,passed compression test went through whole cranks no start and surging ideal checklist and I got back to my lower intake and some bolts felt loose. Can say how loose but some were tight and some weren’t . Well now I’m gonna redone the lower but think that was why my car was lean wouldn’t stay on unless I held gas, start then shut off and the truck sound?