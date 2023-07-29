I have worked through a bunch of hard start, rough idle checklists on the site and finally got my car starting and idling like it is supposed to. The one thing I have still been dealing with a hesitation when you push the gas pedal to the floor quickly and while driving the car starts to stumble at about 2500 RPMs. Fuel pressure at idle is good. Since my motor is bone stock with 32K original miles and now 31 years old, it seemed like a good idea to try can clean my injectors. When I pulled off the throttle body I saw what looked like a very small about water/antifreeze on the EGR spacer and a light coating of motor oil on lower intake runners 1,2,3,5 and 7 only. I sprayed some carb cleaner in the runners and it came off right away so I guess that means this may be a relatively new occurrence. Is any of what I saw an indication of a problem(s) I need to worry about and pursue?



Thanks in advance for the feedback.