Engine Is this something to worry about - things I saw when I removed my upper intake?

V

vferrizz

Member
Oct 23, 2020
38
4
18
Fleetwood, PA
I have worked through a bunch of hard start, rough idle checklists on the site and finally got my car starting and idling like it is supposed to. The one thing I have still been dealing with a hesitation when you push the gas pedal to the floor quickly and while driving the car starts to stumble at about 2500 RPMs. Fuel pressure at idle is good. Since my motor is bone stock with 32K original miles and now 31 years old, it seemed like a good idea to try can clean my injectors. When I pulled off the throttle body I saw what looked like a very small about water/antifreeze on the EGR spacer and a light coating of motor oil on lower intake runners 1,2,3,5 and 7 only. I sprayed some carb cleaner in the runners and it came off right away so I guess that means this may be a relatively new occurrence. Is any of what I saw an indication of a problem(s) I need to worry about and pursue?

Thanks in advance for the feedback.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
Engine Close to solving rough cold & hot idle, I think, but not sure how to move ahead
Replies
47
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mr.Blake
M
T
Engine 1989 Fox has hesitation (Stumbles) around 3K and under acceleration
Replies
10
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
tank76
T
red5.0fox
Engine Foxbody idle/throttle issues
Replies
57
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
TwoRockTwo
T
AnthonyA1234
Engine Is there something wrong with my engine or is this just normal modded fox behavior?
Replies
7
Views
964
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mustystang
M
Ryu
Running rich after cold air intake replacement
Replies
23
Views
3K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Ryu
Ryu
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu