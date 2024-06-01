Lowering Drivers Seat in 2002 Mustang GT

Rembrant
Hi Folks,
I am quite enjoying my fairly new to me 2002 Mustang GT, but one small issue I have is that I find the drivers power seat sits way too high. I have been doing some Googling, and it looks like others have felt the same way also. Couple questions: Does anybody know if a manual seat track would allow the seat to sit lower than the power seat track? If yes, are they swappable? I have read about guys swapping them...but mainly for weight savings...not height issues. So, does anybody know if the manual seats sit lower than the power seats?
I'm also open to any other solutions you might be able to offer. Thank you in advance.
