Lowering Drivers Seat in 2002 Mustang GT

R

Rembrant

Member
Jan 24, 2024
10
6
13
Atlantic Canada
#1
Hi Folks,

I am quite enjoying my fairly new to me 2002 Mustang GT, but one small issue I have is that I find the drivers power seat sits way too high. I have been doing some Googling, and it looks like others have felt the same way also. Couple questions: Does anybody know if a manual seat track would allow the seat to sit lower than the power seat track? If yes, are they swappable? I have read about guys swapping them...but mainly for weight savings...not height issues. So, does anybody know if the manual seats sit lower than the power seats?

I'm also open to any other solutions you might be able to offer;). Thank you in advance.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
wiring an electric seat?
Replies
2
Views
346
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Duck1968
D
R
Help to identify lowering springs
Replies
3
Views
526
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mcmahst
M
O
WTB/Trade 1994 1995 Mustang GT Driver Side Red Leather Seat
Replies
0
Views
504
Interior Exterior Parts
Opal GT
O
M
SOLD 2002 Mustang GT
Replies
1
Views
491
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
MaxFord
M
91GTstroked
Suspension Rear driver side sits lower than rear passenger side...?
Replies
7
Views
531
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
91GTstroked
91GTstroked
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu