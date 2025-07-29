LT headers/ CEL misfire

Need help figuring out an issue with my s650. Got LT Headers installed on it about 2 months ago. The day after install I get a cel telling me I had an issue with my emissions which is common after header install. Fast forward and I recently got a CEL for a cylinder 6 engine misfire. Took it to ford and they ran diagnostics and injectors plugs and coils were good. At least that’s what they told and they told me the car needs a tune to account for the headers. I got with Lund and they told me a tune won’t fix the issue and that it’s mechanical. Any ideas.?