LT headers/ CEL misfire

S

Starxk

New Member
Jul 28, 2025
4
0
1
Virginia
#1
Need help figuring out an issue with my s650. Got LT Headers installed on it about 2 months ago. The day after install I get a cel telling me I had an issue with my emissions which is common after header install. Fast forward and I recently got a CEL for a cylinder 6 engine misfire. Took it to ford and they ran diagnostics and injectors plugs and coils were good. At least that’s what they told and they told me the car needs a tune to account for the headers. I got with Lund and they told me a tune won’t fix the issue and that it’s mechanical. Any ideas.?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#5
So the P0430 code is from your headers.


The other two codes are for misfire and one is for cylinder 6.

I would begin by swapping the coil to another position and see if the misfire code follows the coil.
 
#7
If the same cylinder continues to misfire then the injector will be next.


Components can test good and still fail intermittently. The same goes for the wiring and connections leading to those components.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
Foxbody Misfire 5.0 Swap
Replies
7
Views
230
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
A
Rough idle - cylinder 1 and 6 misfire HELP
Replies
12
Views
77
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gkomo
gkomo
A
95 Gt intermittent backfire
Replies
0
Views
107
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
A_A_Ron
A
A
Car is running bad
Replies
5
Views
160
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
89ripper
89ripper
A
Bank 1 misfire
Replies
33
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
austin21
A
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu