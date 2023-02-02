Mach 1 with supercharger, fuel tank questions

S

Sherm

New Member
Feb 2, 2023
2
0
1
Guys,
I have an 03 Mach 1with an 01 cobra engine with 28k on the engine. I'm going to put a Vortech V3sci supercharger on it. I wanted to know if it was worth the insurance (not leaning the motor) to put the 03-04 cobra fuel tank and pumps in it as well? If you think it is, is the plumbing, electrical, connectors basically drop in from the cobra to the Mach? Thanks for any help, suggestions, or advice. Sherm
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 losing fuel pressure. Bad fuel pump?
Replies
1
Views
384
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
J
Car bucks during hard pulls
Replies
0
Views
318
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Jonny Mach 1
J
FastDriver
Fuel Fuel line questions & gas smell in engine bay
Replies
17
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
FastDriver
FastDriver
T
Fuel 87GT fuel pump priming / ECM pin 22 question
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu