Mach 1 with supercharger, fuel tank questions

Guys,

I have an 03 Mach 1with an 01 cobra engine with 28k on the engine. I'm going to put a Vortech V3sci supercharger on it. I wanted to know if it was worth the insurance (not leaning the motor) to put the 03-04 cobra fuel tank and pumps in it as well? If you think it is, is the plumbing, electrical, connectors basically drop in from the cobra to the Mach? Thanks for any help, suggestions, or advice. Sherm