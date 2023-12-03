maxine-70
Member
-
- Mar 27, 2003
-
- 267
-
- 1
-
- 18
General question....
If one were to take a MAF computer such as an A9 series, or one of the SN95 units, and try to use it to run a stock 460, with its factory 24# injectors, would the computer learn to adapt enough to successfully run it?
If one were to take a MAF computer such as an A9 series, or one of the SN95 units, and try to use it to run a stock 460, with its factory 24# injectors, would the computer learn to adapt enough to successfully run it?