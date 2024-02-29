Hotrodbuilder
Member
-
- Sep 20, 2015
-
- 10
-
- 3
-
- 13
I am beyond frustration with a 5.0 with Vortech supercharger and tall port aluminum heads. I bought and installed FAST efi. The troubles began immediately. FAST will no longer respond to my problems. My issues have been ongoing for 10 years. The original problem was no start. I finally discovered that a harness from the computer to the engine had been assembled with one connector upside down. That resulted in many wires going to and from the wrong circuits. After I got anothef used FAST system online, I got it running, but not tuned. It would run enough to move it around. Last week it died and won't restart. I discovered that the fuel pump did not run when key turned on. Also the injectors not operating. When I connect my laptop to the FAST ecu, the computer says no ecu detected. The blue light on the ecu is blinking.It is supposed to remain on and not blinking. When I crank the starter, the individual cylinders are supposed to light on the ecu. They do not light. Can anyone help me? FAST refuses to help.