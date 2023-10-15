MAF Voltage Readings.

Hi there,

In my 90 GT twisted wedge, TFS intakes, TFS-1 cam, 19lb injectors, 65mm TB, and Cold Air Intake, I have a 70mm MAF tube and F2VF-12B579-AA sensor out of a 95 V6.

What do you think about those readings? They kind of look weird to me…



Idle - 0.951 Volts

20 mph - 1.935 Volts

40 mph - 0.179 Volts

60 mph - 1.904 volts



I know the stock MAF set up supposed to have:



Idle - 0.60 Volts

20 mph - 1.10 Volts

40 mph - 1.70 Volts

60 mph - 2.10 Volts



What the readings supposed to be on that 70mm MAF????



Would you agree that maybe that F2VF sensor is bad? And if that’s the case what would be the symptoms??? Perhaps higher fuel consumption or what else?



Anyone running that same MAF tube and sensor that had taken those measurements and if you can share them would be great!



Engine runs good I guess and idles good but I still have bad MPG, something like 9 -10 mpg and believe me I don’t have a lead foot.



Thanks for helping me on this one