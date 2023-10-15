MAF Voltage Readings.

PonyGTrider

PonyGTrider

Active Member
Feb 27, 2019
208
34
38
Mexico
#1
Hi there,
In my 90 GT twisted wedge, TFS intakes, TFS-1 cam, 19lb injectors, 65mm TB, and Cold Air Intake, I have a 70mm MAF tube and F2VF-12B579-AA sensor out of a 95 V6.
What do you think about those readings? They kind of look weird to me…

Idle - 0.951 Volts
20 mph - 1.935 Volts
40 mph - 0.179 Volts
60 mph - 1.904 volts

I know the stock MAF set up supposed to have:

Idle - 0.60 Volts
20 mph - 1.10 Volts
40 mph - 1.70 Volts
60 mph - 2.10 Volts

What the readings supposed to be on that 70mm MAF????

Would you agree that maybe that F2VF sensor is bad? And if that’s the case what would be the symptoms??? Perhaps higher fuel consumption or what else?

Anyone running that same MAF tube and sensor that had taken those measurements and if you can share them would be great!

Engine runs good I guess and idles good but I still have bad MPG, something like 9 -10 mpg and believe me I don’t have a lead foot.

Thanks for helping me on this one
 

#2
… By the way, NO ERROR CODES in case someone wondering.
I’ll read you with great interest
 
#3
I think measuring voltage against MPH is very arbitrary.

That said, a larger MAF is going to sample a smaller quantity of air inside of a larger opening. If the tune is not doing the math then the meter will have need to be scaled so that the appropriate amount of fuel is given for the sampled volume of air.

So, it stands to reason that voltage outputs are higher because the meter is sampling a smaller quantity of air and compensating for a larger overall mass of air (because the housing is larger).

So the number you listed appear to scale in the correct direction.

This line however, looks like an anomaly. It should be between those two other values:

PonyGTrider said:
40 mph - 0.179 Volts
Click to expand...
 
