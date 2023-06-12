Drivetrain Manual Shifter moves up and down some.

Hello,

I have a 1987 convertible that I have been restoring. Kept it basically stock.
I replaced the motor and trans mounts with the regular rubber mounts. Konis front and back. Full length SFC.
I dont drive hard at all. I've noticed the other day the shifter kind of moves up and down when going over a hump in the road or when accelerating.
The car shifts in and out of all gears just fine. Just the strange movement.

I know this might be a sign of loose trans mounting nuts or ripped trans mount I don't see how it could be ripped since I never drop the hammer or spin the tires. I more or less baby the thing.

Is this normal with rubber bushing? Is there supposed to be some movement?
Any ideas?

Thank you :)
 

