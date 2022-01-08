Gs1987GT
Good morning,
I'm thinking of buying a marti report for my 87 GT. Figured if I'm going to do it, might as well get the elite report with the reproduction window sticker and reproduction door jamb tag. $340.00, but comes mounted in a frame. Seems pretty nice.
Any thoughts from anyone who has purchased one? Worth the cost? Are there any coupon codes available?
Have a good Saturday y'all.
Thanks
Greg
