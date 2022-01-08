Fox Marti Report

Gs1987GT

Gs1987GT

Active Member
Sep 25, 2019
484
186
53
MidAtlantic
#1
Good morning,

I'm thinking of buying a marti report for my 87 GT. Figured if I'm going to do it, might as well get the elite report with the reproduction window sticker and reproduction door jamb tag. $340.00, but comes mounted in a frame. Seems pretty nice.

Any thoughts from anyone who has purchased one? Worth the cost? Are there any coupon codes available?

Have a good Saturday y'all.

Thanks
Greg
 

#2
My advice is buy the Marti Deluxe report (55.00) with the door sticker (40.00) for about 100 bucks with tax and have Ford reproduce the window sticker for you (80.00) for a total of 180 vs 340. You can print the Marti Report in color and frame it yourself.
This is the link to the Ford websight for having the window sticker reproduced.

fordshowparts.com

1987-1997 Mustang Window Sticker (PLEASE READ FULL DESCRIPTION)

Give us your VIN and we will send you an authentic 1987-1997 Mustang Window Sticker. These stickers are identical to the original sticker that would've come on your Mustang! The vehicle must be a 1987 - 1997 Ford Mustang model year and listed as sold.
fordshowparts.com fordshowparts.com
 
#3
Note: the only extra info the deluxe Marti report will provide that’s not on the window sticker is the date your car was ordered, sold, what type of order it was, and the date it was built. Pretty cool info but everything else on the report is also found on the window sticker. If you want a further breakdown get the personnel statistic report for 80 bucks or the elite package which includes everyhing.. That gives a breakdown of how many cars were ordered just like yours and how much of a one-of-a-kind your car is/may be. Cool info as well.
 
#4
Just get the deluxe report and call it a day. The other stuff is nice but not worth the cost IMHO. If the car is a collectible like a 93 cobra or a Saleen or other rare care, then I would do it for the sake of documentation. But If you really want something to display on a wall, then perhaps it is something you would enjoy.


I ordered a window sticker for my car from fordshow parts and they never delivered after 9 months. Each time I emailed it was “2-3 more weeks” which would end up being 2 more months before I would ask again and get the same response. Guys who ordered after me were getting them but for some reason they would never send mine and never explained it. After 9 months of waiting I got a refund.
 
#5
Mustang5L5 said:
Just get the deluxe report and call it a day. The other stuff is nice but not worth the cost IMHO. If the car is a collectible like a 93 cobra or a Saleen or other rare care, then I would do it for the sake of documentation. But If you really want something to display on a wall, then perhaps it is something you would enjoy.


I ordered a window sticker for my car from fordshow parts and they never delivered after 9 months. Each time I emailed it was “2-3 more weeks” which would end up being 2 more months before I would ask again and get the same response. Guys who ordered after me were getting them but for some reason they would never send mine and never explained it. After 9 months of waiting I got a refund.
My Ford window sticker took 3 months. Had it laminated as well as the Deluxe Marti Report. Nice stuff to have but anything more I agree is not worth it.
 
#6
91AOD5.0LX said:
My Ford window sticker took 3 months. Had it laminated as well as the Deluxe Marti Report. Nice stuff to have but anything more I agree is not worth it.
Yeah that’s the part I never got an answer on. During the time mine was ordered guys on FB we’re getting them in 3-4 months. Every time I emailed I was told it was shipping out in the next couple weeks. 9 months later….nada
 
#7
Mustang5L5 said:
Yeah that's the part I never got an answer on. During the time mine was ordered guys on FB we're getting them in 3-4 months. Every time I emailed I was told it was shipping out in the next couple weeks. 9 months later….nada
I’m experiencing that with CJ now over my headliner. Ordered 9/1/21 and it’s been in stock however as of today I still haven’t received it and it’s still not shipped and each time I email they push the shipping date back a few weeks which is now 1/14. Prob gonna have to cancel. No reason why something that’s been in stock for months hasn’t shipped yet. Frustrating.
 
#9
Mustang5L5 said:
Ah. I’ve been down that path with CJ before.

Odds are, despite showing as being in stock, I bet it’s not. They won’t tell you though.
They prob also want me to cancel because the price went up 50 bucks since September and I’m paid up at the old price already.
That would be something if they don’t want to tell me. Very possible.
 
#10
Good info...thanks guys....much appreciated. I'll have to give it some thought. My car isn't rare or anything, but I think its neat info to have as I hope to pass this car onto my son someday.

Thanks again
 
#11
91AOD5.0LX said:
My advice is buy the Marti Deluxe report (55.00) with the door sticker (40.00) for about 100 bucks with tax and have Ford reproduce the window sticker for you (80.00) for a total of 180 vs 340. You can print the Marti Report in color and frame it yourself.
Elite report also comes with ($80) personal stats report. FYI, window sticker from Marti is $60.

91AOD5.0LX said:
Note: the only extra info the deluxe Marti report will provide that's not on the window sticker is the date your car was ordered, sold, what type of order it was, and the date it was built. Pretty cool info but everything else on the report is also found on the window sticker. If you want a further breakdown get the personnel statistic report for 80 bucks or the elite package which includes everyhing.. That gives a breakdown of how many cars were ordered just like yours and how much of a one-of-a-kind your car is/may be. Cool info as well.
What is also on deluxe that is not on window sticker:
vehicle order image
decoded VIN
decoded door tag
many more dates than just ordered and sold
five statistics
 
#12
FoxChasis said:
Elite report also comes with ($80) personal stats report. FYI, window sticker from Marti is $60.


What is also on deluxe that is not on window sticker:
vehicle order image
decoded VIN
decoded door tag
many more dates than just ordered and sold
five statistics
Whatever..... it’s not worth the money....
window sticker and call it a day....
 
#13
This is the only info on a $55 deluxe report that's also on a $60-80 window sticker. The rest of the info is NOT on the (more expensive) window sticker.
 

  73SportsRoofMarti.jpg
    73SportsRoofMarti.jpg
    406.4 KB · Views: 58
#14
FoxChasis said:
This is the only info on a $55 deluxe report that's also on a $60-80 window sticker. The rest of the info is NOT on the (more expensive) window sticker.
Lol it’s not worth it. The report only gives you dates which are not on the window sticker. That’s it. If you want to pay for a deluxe report to get a few dates then that’s cool otherwise window sticker and call it a day. Lol
 
#15
I don't know what the phuck you're looking at that a window sticker has everything that a deluxe report has except a couple of prodcution dates. But. You. Are. Wrong. There in not a 'vehicle order image' (line of blue codes) on a window sticker. There is not an image of the door tag on a window sticker. There are not production statistics on a window sticker. There is not a VIN decoded on a window sticker. There are not door tag codes, or what they mean, on a window sticker. There are not order/buck/production/sold dates on a window sticker.
 
#16
FoxChasis said:
I don't know what the phuck you're looking at that a window sticker has everything that a deluxe report has except a couple of prodcution dates. But. You. Are. Wrong. There in not a 'vehicle order image' (line of blue codes) on a window sticker. There is not an image of the door tag on a window sticker. There are not production statistics on a window sticker. There is not a VIN decoded on a window sticker. There are not door tag codes, or what they mean, on a window sticker. There are not order/buck/production/sold dates on a window sticker.
Lol it’s not worth it.... window sticker and call it a day...
 
