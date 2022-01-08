Just get the deluxe report and call it a day. The other stuff is nice but not worth the cost IMHO. If the car is a collectible like a 93 cobra or a Saleen or other rare care, then I would do it for the sake of documentation. But If you really want something to display on a wall, then perhaps it is something you would enjoy.





I ordered a window sticker for my car from fordshow parts and they never delivered after 9 months. Each time I emailed it was “2-3 more weeks” which would end up being 2 more months before I would ask again and get the same response. Guys who ordered after me were getting them but for some reason they would never send mine and never explained it. After 9 months of waiting I got a refund.