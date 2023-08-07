Master cylinder selection

Hey guys, I have an 83 fox with 87 front end. 408ci Windsor. I have drum brakes on the rear. Can't get any info off my master cylinder. It needs to be replaced. I just don't know what to replace it with?

It's a 2 port dual bowl master attached to a brake booster.

What size bore should I be looking for ?

I can use any master as long as it's a 2 port with the ports on the left side and bore between 15/16 and 1 1/8?

Thanks for the advice and opinions in advance.
 

I believe the 87 and up went metric, so stay away from those as I assume you have your 83 brake lines....
Take off your master and measure the bore size... Betting you have an 83 MC......
If you like your existing brakes, order the same size...
 
