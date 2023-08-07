Master cylinder selection

Hey guys, I have an 83 fox with 87 front end. 408ci Windsor. I have drum brakes on the rear. Can't get any info off my master cylinder. It needs to be replaced. I just don't know what to replace it with?
It's a 2 port dual bowl master attached to a brake booster.
What size bore should I be looking for ?
I can use any master as long as it's a 2 port with the ports on the left side and bore between 15/16 and 1 1/8?
Thanks for the advice and opinions in advance.
