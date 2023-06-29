Brakes ‘93 Cobra Brake Booster and Master Cylinder Question

Willybill32

Willybill32

But at least it's tight!
Jul 16, 2019
455
210
53
Lexington, KY
I apologize in advance for asking the question, but I’m not finding much on the topic in my searches of the forum…

My ‘86 GT is with Kevin @ K and K Custom Mustangs. He’s gonna pull the engine and transmission to clean up the engine bay. We’re planning on replacing the original brake booster and master cylinder with the ‘93 Cobra booster and master cylinder. I’m looking at LMR.com, and they want $269 (on sale!) for the booster and MC. Rock Auto has a new MC and new Raybestos booster for a little more than half LMR’s price, and that just seems like too large a difference. Does anyone have any experience with these items from Rock Auto.

Bill
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Brakes 96-04 5 lug brake swap
Replies
24
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
limp
Brakes Brake distribution valve question
Replies
14
Views
923
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
Kabuki_notch
Brakes ATS Upgrade & Rear disc Brake issue
Replies
17
Views
971
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Kabuki_notch
Kabuki_notch
V
Brakes 1985 Mustang Front Cobra Brake Conversion
Replies
3
Views
592
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
M
Fox Brakes sticking after booster rep.
Replies
12
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Maciasmarci
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu