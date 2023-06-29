Willybill32
But at least it's tight!
I apologize in advance for asking the question, but I’m not finding much on the topic in my searches of the forum…
My ‘86 GT is with Kevin @ K and K Custom Mustangs. He’s gonna pull the engine and transmission to clean up the engine bay. We’re planning on replacing the original brake booster and master cylinder with the ‘93 Cobra booster and master cylinder. I’m looking at LMR.com, and they want $269 (on sale!) for the booster and MC. Rock Auto has a new MC and new Raybestos booster for a little more than half LMR’s price, and that just seems like too large a difference. Does anyone have any experience with these items from Rock Auto.
Bill
