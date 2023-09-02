Hello, I'm new to the group. I have a 1990 LX Convertible white with red interior. I'm told it is an anniversary edition due to the badge on the dash and the factory 16" white wheels. I'm having brake issues, my power booster started leaking so I decided to change it. Looking at the master cylinder I thought I should change that also, it didn't appear to leaking but the paint around the front of the booster was bubbling up. I changed both the master cylinder and booster and all seemed well until the brake pedal started sticking, I would have to pull it back with my foot. The brakes worked fine just the pedal would stick. I asked around and was told it was probably the rod from the booster was not adjusted properly. I made several attempts to adjust the rod with no success. I finally took it to my local shop and they said the new booster was bad. I replaced the booster and it worked for a few days and then the brakes started sticking. Again I was told it was the rod adjustment, several attempts at adjusting the rod with no relief. Now I'm thinking sticking calipers or hoses since everything is original so I replaced both front calipers and hoses. Brakes still sticking and usually by time I get back to my garage they are not sticking but yesterday when I got back they were stuck. I lifted the car and all four wheels were stuck it has factory rear drums, I unbolted the master from the booster and the brakes released. I bolted it back to the booster and they worked fine again but I haven't really driven the car. Any suggestions would be helpful.



Thank you,

George

Stuck in Florida