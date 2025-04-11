Mcleod Hydraulic Clutch

T

TheJay806

Member
Oct 20, 2024
20
5
13
DFW, Texas
#1
Have the red Mcleod hydraulic clutch full set up. It shifts great 90% of the time but when driving sometimes, it'll switch and have engagement on the floor or no engagement and can't get out of gear. If I lightly tap the clutch pedal boom back to perfect. I look at the firewall adjuster push the main shaft in while screwing the nut out, it holds and drives great for a while, then boom goes out again. It's very intermittent. Is this air in the lines, or am I doing something wrong with the nut? Should the shaft going into the nut be loose or securely fit into the shaft?
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20250319_205240210.webp
    PXL_20250319_205240210.webp
    166.5 KB · Views: 1

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Hydraulic Clutch
Replies
1
Views
69
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
B
2010 V8 4.6 5 speed won't go into gear while running
Replies
3
Views
119
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
89ripper
89ripper
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
V
Drivetrain Clutch Cable too Short?!
Replies
9
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vpap1
V
E
Finished my Fox Hydroboost Install - Tips
Replies
3
Views
56
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu