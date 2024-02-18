sublimer6969
Member
-
- Feb 11, 2024
-
- 3
-
- 1
-
- 13
I have reached out on dd-efi.com and have gotten no response. Have tried reaching out a few times. Found out about the dash on here, but was wondering if they are still an active site?
Reason I am looking into this dash is my car has a megasquirt obviously but has a c6 trans swap I did not do and not sure I can make my oem dash speedo work with the c6 trans.
Reason I am looking into this dash is my car has a megasquirt obviously but has a c6 trans swap I did not do and not sure I can make my oem dash speedo work with the c6 trans.