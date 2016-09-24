Metal In Coolant

Hey guys,

I have a mishimoto radiator. I drained the coolant this morning and when I took out the drain plug there were metal shavings on it. The drain plug is magnetic.

There was also metal shavings in drain pan that I drained the coolant into.

You will see from my signature that I have a junkyard explorer motor and ever since I got it the coolant gets dirty/rusty. I have flushed it a bunch and after each time it gets better but it still ends up orangey brown.

What are these metal shavings from? My car runs fine and the temp is between 180 and 190 according to my autometer electric gauge.

All coolant is out now and I want to make sure I get it really clean before I refill it. Should I get it professionally done or should I just use the hose and T fitting approach?

Thanks!
 

Metal shavings are the result of one part rubbing or cutting another part. I have never seen metal shavings come from corrosion.

Did the engine go to a machine shop for any work? If so then the shavings are a result of them failing to flush the block when they finished the machine work.

If the engine hasn't been to the machine shop, then you have a water pump failure in progress. The only moving part in the whole cooling system is the water pump. Remember, no movement, means no rubbing or cutting.
 
Thanks!

This was a jy engine so I'm fairly confident it has not been to a machine shop.

I replaced the water pump when I first got the car 7 or 8 years ago. I guess I'll replace the water pump while I have the coolant out and give it a good flush.

Thanks again!
 
i bet if you grab the water pump pulley/shaft with the belt disconnected you can wiggle it a litte. The bearing is most likely worn. Before tackling the water pump replacement ( and I would recommend getting either a Ford or Edlebrock replacement) also get a set of water pump replacement bolts from LMR as you more than likely will snap one of the old ones. It helps to spray down all the bolts with PB blaster and use heat on stuborn bolts. Also, put antisieze on all the new bolts. Don't overtighten the bolts as the timing cover is aluminum.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user
When the coolant keeps getting rusty like that. The best thing I have found to use, is citric acid flush. It used to be a method Mercedes Benz used to clean out the coolant system. It's the only thing that ever solved my coolant turning brown issues.
 
What is a citric acid flush?

I bought the prestone flush. How long can this stuff stay in the system? I was thinking of putting it in tomorrow morning, fill it up with the hose, take it to church (about 15 minutes a way), then drain when I get home.

Would that be in the system too long?

Thanks!
 
