Metal In Coolant

Hey guys,



I have a mishimoto radiator. I drained the coolant this morning and when I took out the drain plug there were metal shavings on it. The drain plug is magnetic.



There was also metal shavings in drain pan that I drained the coolant into.



You will see from my signature that I have a junkyard explorer motor and ever since I got it the coolant gets dirty/rusty. I have flushed it a bunch and after each time it gets better but it still ends up orangey brown.



What are these metal shavings from? My car runs fine and the temp is between 180 and 190 according to my autometer electric gauge.



All coolant is out now and I want to make sure I get it really clean before I refill it. Should I get it professionally done or should I just use the hose and T fitting approach?



Thanks!