Progress Thread Might as well start a progress thread on my 92 GT Hatch.

Dontknowchit

Dontknowchit

Active Member
Jul 31, 2017
247
70
48
#1
I picked up some second hand rims at a crazy low price. Polished and sanded them for a few hours, got them shined up and swapped onto my good tires (you know, the no burnout ones) and mounted today. Not bad for $75 bucks.

Yeah I know my paint and panel gaps suck....I started on the motor and interior first, so just getting going on exterior.
 

Attachments

  • 20250611_003754.webp
    20250611_003754.webp
    199.5 KB · Views: 33
  • 20250611_003821.webp
    20250611_003821.webp
    272.6 KB · Views: 34
  • 20250611_003759.webp
    20250611_003759.webp
    332.1 KB · Views: 34
  • Like
Reactions: OldTymeToys, gkomo, Blackhawkxx and 1 other person

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
Thanks guys, the chrome is peeling inside the lug holes and on the inner rim some bubbling but for this car, they are just fine.

Landed another score on some seats without metal poking me in the butt! These were $150+gas to drive 2.5 hours and the $25 for the carpet shampooer rental to clean them, so $200 all in and now I have multi position power adjustable driver! I love the pony emblem! I have a mix and match black and grey interior intentionally so these fit on perfect.

I love a good deal!
 

Attachments

  • f8fd3626-97ab-4c63-8b0e-cdc81f063466.webp
    f8fd3626-97ab-4c63-8b0e-cdc81f063466.webp
    359.9 KB · Views: 9
  • 6397523c-ebd0-4c76-9464-d5c18ff58518.webp
    6397523c-ebd0-4c76-9464-d5c18ff58518.webp
    457.6 KB · Views: 9
  • Like
Reactions: gkomo and AeroCoupe
#6
Another Facebook marketplace score, just $100. Now this one is really rough, going to be some cutting and new fiberglassing to get it even close to straight.
 

Attachments

  • 20250717_004506.webp
    20250717_004506.webp
    342 KB · Views: 2
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

AnthonyA1234
Progress Thread Restoration progress on my 92 GT
Replies
28
Views
980
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mac131
Mac131
Mac131
Progress Thread 1993 LX Hatch Progress
Replies
205
Views
9K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mac131
Mac131
J
Progress Thread Family member 1989 GT- Backstory and updates
Replies
13
Views
342
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JRC99
J
OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
20
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
bird_dog0347
bird_dog0347
opihinalu
Progress Thread Starting a progress thread for my 86 GT.
Replies
7
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
02 281 GT
02 281 GT
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu