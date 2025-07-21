Milton Questions, 351 swap newedge

Hello, a while back i had started a swap some of you guys helped steer me in the right direction with. Noobs347 Dubbed it Milton so ive stuck with that. so basically i have a 351 block now mached up in the car and everything fits just fine, so im starting to assemble my engine. its a stock bore and stroke 351 but i bought a set of flat tops for it, i have a set of aluminum 190cc intake 62cc combustion chamber, 2.02 1.60 heads, a performer 351 windsor intake. using the stock bottom end short of the new pistons and rings and bearings. i basically want borderline street drag car out of this, im not worried low end power as much, it will also be bolted to a 5 speed. that being said im looking for reccomendations on a cam and maybe a rough hp/tq ballpark with said camshaft, i know you cant say exact hp as every build differs but maybe if anyone has experience with a similar head combo and what cam they ran and what they ended up with. any input appreciated, thank you!