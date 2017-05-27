miss_molly_mustang
Many have been asking, so here it is. I will try and add as much back story that I have on my phone - might take a little bit.
Your eyes may hurt after this because she is not the prettiest thing to look at, but beauty is in the eye of the beholder, right?
So this was the very first day I got her, Sept. 28, 2016. $1100 and a trip to the courthouse and she was mine.
Side note: I did not inspect the car like I should have when I bought it. If I did, I would have noticed that the passenger window did not work, the brakes on the rear were nonexistent, and the seal from the gas nozzle to the tank was substituted for putty that had dry rotted. The rims were 16" all the way around, except for 1. MANY blown lights were replaced. The headlights shown here are smoked. I eventually changed them out because when I'm not in Montgomery, I live way out in the boonies. So bright lights to see deer are crucial.
