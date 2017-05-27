Okay, and so now if for the fix that was a pain in my ass and cost me probably way more than it should have (around $600). When I got the car, I noticed that the check engine light and the brake light were both on. I decide to look in the brake fluid reservoir only to discover it's dry as a bone. I thought *okay, I can just put fluid in there, problem solved* - famous last words. I filled it container then went to pump my brakes to get the fluid down there. Well....I hear this dripping noise.The caliper on the rear passenger side WASN'T EVEN ATTACHED TO THE ROTOR. It had been tied to the side with a SHOELACE.So I finally get up the money to buy the new caliper and line, and put new brake pads on all the way around. I had gotten a family friend of ours to help, because putting brakes on is a two person job.About two weeks or so after I had put on the new back brakes with the caliper and line I had noticed a LOT of brake dust - I am not one to eat up brakes. I decided to take it to my local mechanic shop and see what's going on, to see if something had gone wrong or if it was an error on my part.My friend that works there, we will call him Bob. Bob says "Elizabeth, come into the shop with me for a second. I need you to look at something." So we get out there and the tires are off. He says, "Tell me what you see wrong here" and I say "well that rotor is shot completely." Bob says "Sweetie, you don't even have any brake pads"The caliper I bought had malfunctioned. RIP my wallet...But, the problem was finally fixed. this is just a picture of the malfunctioned caliper I had purchased.Also, I have a Snapchat where I post lot of my car videos. Next post: the hunt for a 16" rim to match around the car