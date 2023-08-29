Mustang Flowing Through my Veins!

OffspringChaos
Aug 29, 2023
What's up everyone! My names Jeff and I have an alcho.... wait wrong group. Anyways I have a 1993 Foxbody that I am planning on swapping a 4.6 4v from a 1997 Mark 8 with the 4r70w. The car has been freshly painted by yours truly last year. It has 373 gears it has fresh suspension all from NPD. It still needs everything. Suspension needs finished drivetrain needs to be installed need to run my new brake lines fuel lines. Still need to put back together my interior trim panels. Also need to cut and buff the car from paint. So I have a long road ahead of me! I'm gonna be dropping the engine in soon just to put it somewhere really for now.