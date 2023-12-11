For Sale Mustang II 916-31914 Brakes and BRACKET KIT -

$325 Lancaster NY
Upgrade your Mustang II 916-31914 BRACKET KIT - from the stock 9 1/4" rotors to 11" rotors with powerful single piston floating caliper. Simple bolt-on conversion includes instructions & requires NO machining For use on '74-'80 Pinto or Bobcat and '74-'78 Mustang II spindles. Comes with coated and balanced rotors. Buyer pays shipping - I accept ZELLE , Cash and PAYPAL
