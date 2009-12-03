mustang II spindles

ace_xp2 said: The wilwood (and by extension,stock) ones have very near zero ackerman in them. Click to expand...

ace_xp2 said: However, that's actually why I was asking about the center link.Moving in the tie rod mounts in would let me fab the new steering arm in as well to increase ackerman. It would likely be too much at one inch inwards, but if you in turn shorten the arm lengthwise you'll alter the tie rod arm angle in plan view and decrease ackerman. This will hopefully allow me to work out an acceptable value.

(does anyone know how to calculate ackerman change due to tie rod arm angle?)

(does anyone know how to calculate ackerman change due to tie rod arm angle?) Click to expand...

I measured the MII spindle as having 7 degrees positive ackerman (+/- 1 degree with the tie rod pivot outboard of the lower BJ pivot). The stock 69-73 spindles have 14 degrees negative ackerman (+/- 1 degree with the tie rod pivot inboard of the LBJ). I haven't measured the Wilwood ProSpindles because I have them mocked up with my rear steer arms and I don't want to take them apart just to take a measurement, but I suspect that it's pretty close to the MII angle as well.Just looking at the shape of the arm is very misleading. You have to look at the relationship of the pivot points.To find the ackerman angle, measure the angle between the tie rod pivot and the LBJ pivot. As stated by 5280-4, when viewed from above this should form a V intersecting the center of the rear axle. When you say move it in an inch, you need to make sure that ends up putting it near, but outboard of the V line. The only reason you would ever need 100% ackerman is if you had solid tires. The slip angle on the original 14" and 15" balloon tires was huge. Even with modern short sidewall/low aspect ratio tires there is still some slip angle. It's better to make the intersection well behind the rear axle so the steering arm more closely aligns the tie rod with the LBJ, thus minimizing bump steer.