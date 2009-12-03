mustang II spindles

zm830101
i have a '66 coupe and i want to know if it is possible to use a mustang II style spindle on the stock suspension and steering components? i want a drop spindle but i don't want to swap out all of my steering and suspension components. i like the stock stuff just fine. unfortunately, all the drop spindles i see are for the fox bodies and MII suspensions.
something like these on a stock suspension and steering
http://www.wilwood.com/Start/New_Product_Release/ProSpindles/index.html
