Mustang mk6 v6 strange leak

Hello everyone! I own a 2017 Mustang V6 with 90,000 km and a 6-speed automatic transmission. I've been using it for a month and it's perfect on the road, but it has two issues.The first one, which is less concerning, is a "metallic rubbing" noise coming from the transmission when it's under stress, when downshifting with engine braking, or when the car is pulling. I thought it might be the torque converter, but it shifts well and never slips, so I'm not sure. I'll be doing a transmission fluid change soon and I hope that will fix it.The second issue I noticed after getting the alignment and suspension checked is a very small leak of some fluid from under the transmission (it doesn't leave stains in the garage, so I think it might only leak while driving, maybe under stress). I can’t identify the fluid; it just looks very clean. Following the "trail," it almost seems like it's coming from a manifold.One more thing to mention: sometimes the transmission feels a bit jerky when it's in D (Drive) and not in S (Sport) while trying to shift at low RPMs, but I read that this is normal.I’ll be taking it to my trusted mechanic next week, but I'm trying to gather as much information as possible beforehand. Thanks a lot, everyone! (All fluid levels are excellent, they warm up properly, and the car has no other symptoms).