My 6R80 swapped Mach1 got a retune

Apr 27, 2025
Haven't posted about this car in a while.
Not much to report as my shoulder surgery has kept me from the racetrack this year with the car.
I did contact my original tuner and had him touch up the cold start and idle some since going from the manual to the 6R80 auto.
Car still makes the same power (700rwhp) with less boost than previous years (21 pounds now compared to 26 pounds previously) as I was overspinning the little 2.3.
Enjoy the video.

 

