My paint/body guy is finally picking up my fox tomorrow. I’m debating whether I should ask him about doing some type of restoration on the quarter windows, or if I should just tell him to spray some paint on them and call it a day. As you can see in the pics below they’re in really good condition, especially for the fact that they sat in the Florida heat outside for 7 years with the previous owner. Pretty much no pitting and just some patches of wear. In my mind I’m thinking I should just get a fresh coat of trim black on them and live with whatever signs of aging they have, instead of gambling with restoring them and potentially changing the look and feel of the stock windows. Let me know what you guys think i should do.