My Optima YellowTop

Hey all. It's been a while. Wife convinced me it would be a good idea to upgrade our boat at the end of last season as we kinda outgrew it and it has consumed my life. I think I finally have it under control now, fingers crossed, but with that said, everything else including my fox has been neglected. She has not moved all year until last night. But when I finally got the cover pulled back I realized at some point in the spring probably, the battery tender must've gotten unplugged to use the outlet for something I was working on for the boat, and never got plugged back in. The Optima Yellow Top is dead. I was able to jump her with one of my jumper packs and then I let her run a bit. I guess since the car was sooooo low on voltage the electric fan wasn't spinning as it should and I caught her trying to overheat. I'm so mad at myself for neglecting her. This car has been in my life for a very long time and I feel I let her down.



Anyway, my guilt aside. Do you guys think the YellowTop will recover? I have it connected back to the Battery Tender which I believe to be a slower style charge, but according to the lights, it does appear to be doing its job.



Don't judge me, lol, just let me know what you think.