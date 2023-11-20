RANT!!! lets talk giving thanks

nickyb

nickyb

I gotta say i never painted my nuts, Never Ever
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
1,864
947
143
nevada
#1
I have been jealous of my fellow stangers who have lifts, who can afford to trade in the Wifes car for a new one ,who have new dailies to drive and who can just play with there stangs.
But thinking of how blessed i am that i can drive my stang everyday,i can fix her on my days off and get to work without renting a car .(doing so since i bought her in 07).
My Wifes 03 taurus with 177k miles was her dads last car that she got when he passed in 08. I,ve been blessed too with this car she is so attached to.I am able to fix this car she daily drives. Both cars pass smog inspections every year, both have a/c and heat ,both get us to work and back.
We have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Just don't ever forget to give thanks, i know i won't.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL.
 
  • Loved It!
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KZGUNS
Lets talk gearing...
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Jarhead67
J
fun331
87 LX 'Vert
Replies
13
Views
971
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
fun331
fun331
F
Newbie, 1966 Mustang Help
Replies
2
Views
587
The Welcome Wagon
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
7
The Death of a Cobra II
Replies
12
Views
729
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
OffspringChaos
My 93 4v Fox
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
mattcrp1
M
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu