I have been jealous of my fellow stangers who have lifts, who can afford to trade in the Wifes car for a new one ,who have new dailies to drive and who can just play with there stangs.

But thinking of how blessed i am that i can drive my stang everyday,i can fix her on my days off and get to work without renting a car .(doing so since i bought her in 07).

My Wifes 03 taurus with 177k miles was her dads last car that she got when he passed in 08. I,ve been blessed too with this car she is so attached to.I am able to fix this car she daily drives. Both cars pass smog inspections every year, both have a/c and heat ,both get us to work and back.

We have so much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Just don't ever forget to give thanks, i know i won't.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL.