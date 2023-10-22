Fuel Need Guidance on no FP reg reading

G

Gnfanatic

Member
Sep 27, 2018
46
2
8
Long Island, NY
#1
Please help me out guys. I have a brand new 302 build with the BBK fuel rails (blue ones). I have a no start condition on this new build and need help!
I purchased the rails and regulator used so I do not know the history, the issue is the FP reg gauge shows 0 no matter what I do with adjustment, I also tried another gauge. I have spark, my plugs are wet and the dist is installed properly. I am wondering if the 0 fp reading has something to do with my no start cond? The plugs are getting fuel and spark but maybe to little or to much fuel? The vac line going to FP is dry. please help!
 

