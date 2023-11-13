Engine Motor is finally running but plugs are black, need some guidance please

Hey guys, I hope I did not go the wrong route on this. I am new to the 5.0 world and purchased an 1989 GT and re-built the engine. Thanks to you guys on previous posts I was able to fix a few issues and now it is running. My friend sold me a Pro-M maf sensor that was calibrated for 42 lb injectors, that is obv a large ijector for a NA 302 but I figured the maf sensor would control them. So I have the FP at 39 vac off and my plugs are black and wet, car stalls when going into gear. I do not have a tune on this engine and winter is coming. I am hoping to get the rings seated and alignment done before snow comes. will it help if I lower my FP to say 35 or lower ? any help would be appreciated . I did a idle reset, tps voltage is at 9.72 and timing is stock.

302 NA
AFS streetheat heads
trickslow upper/lower and stage 1 cam
shorties
pro-m maf -42 lbs injectors
adj kirban fp reg on stock rails.
 

