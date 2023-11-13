Engine No voltage to TPS

3

3054tony

Member
Nov 9, 2023
7
4
13
Us
#1
Sorry I'm sure it been covered but having a horrible time searching on here.

Car is a 93 GT that has been sitting for a very long time. New battery, starter silinoid, grounds cleaned off, old gas out, new fuel pump, spark plugs, wires, coil, fuel pressure regulator. Car starts right up but horrible idle around 500 RPM, if I give it any gas it will almost die, sputter, backfire but the RPMS will eventually go up. Can have the car holding at 2000 RPMS and as soon as I start letting off the clutch and there is a load it will die. I just checked the TPS but there is 0 volts.

New sensor should be delivered tomorrow but in the meantime if I disconnect it shouldn't the wires going to the sensor have any power?

Car is pretty much stock, exhaust, headers, cold air and underdrive pullies. Eventually I will tear into it a lot more but for now just trying to get it running under its own power so I can move it around and on a trailer to storage for a few months while I'm out of town and house is being built.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
1991 Ford Mustang LX - Sputtering
Replies
8
Views
972
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Blueinfan
B
A
Engine 93 lx top end kit install now has no power.
Replies
106
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
anorth93
A
vferrizz
Fuel Is 11.08 VDC too low supply voltage for running fuel pump?
Replies
6
Views
528
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
vferrizz
vferrizz
D
Engine 89 Fox new coil and TFI started and died now won’t restart
Replies
9
Views
955
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
D
Fuel Fuel Issue
Replies
8
Views
717
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu