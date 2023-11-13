Sorry I'm sure it been covered but having a horrible time searching on here.



Car is a 93 GT that has been sitting for a very long time. New battery, starter silinoid, grounds cleaned off, old gas out, new fuel pump, spark plugs, wires, coil, fuel pressure regulator. Car starts right up but horrible idle around 500 RPM, if I give it any gas it will almost die, sputter, backfire but the RPMS will eventually go up. Can have the car holding at 2000 RPMS and as soon as I start letting off the clutch and there is a load it will die. I just checked the TPS but there is 0 volts.



New sensor should be delivered tomorrow but in the meantime if I disconnect it shouldn't the wires going to the sensor have any power?



Car is pretty much stock, exhaust, headers, cold air and underdrive pullies. Eventually I will tear into it a lot more but for now just trying to get it running under its own power so I can move it around and on a trailer to storage for a few months while I'm out of town and house is being built.