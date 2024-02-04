94 GT 351 Windsor Swap

Alright guys you pointed me in the right direction enough to understand that it will literally be easier to just get a 94 95 parts car for a swap, well i found a fairly complete one for a decent deal ive set to go pickup in the morning. The problem is, its a halfway decent car, and i would probably prefer to put my 351 in the 94 gt then do all the work to swap it into a v6 99 car. i know the engine will bolt up, i know i could make it work with a carb, or aftermarket efi, but id like to keep it the original fuel injection if possible until i can afford a efi system and skip the carb altogether. The engine i started with is from a 94 truck so i have the balancer with reluctor wheel etc, my biggest issue is running into a intake thats fairly decent in price that will actually work for this. i know they made a lightning style manifold but its an arm and a leg. i have the stock truck manifold and plenum, but i dont for a second see that fitting. Any options opinions etc?