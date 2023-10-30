Started the wire tuck process. I’ll attach some pics of where I’m at currently. I got everything connected my only problem now is the solenoid. I have zero slack on the thick wire that comes from the engine bay under the engine. Because of this, really my only option is to make some new holes with the self tapping screws and mount it about where I’m holding it up in the picture. However if I do this I don’t think the fender liner will go back. The wire I need to be longer has slack, I just can’t slide it because of the metal clamps it has under the engine. I’m pointing at it in one of the pics below. Is there a way to ease up these clamps so I can get more slack? Any other suggestions on what I should do? Appreciate any help.