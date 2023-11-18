Electrical Ooops, Need Help.. Fuel Pump Relay Hot wire Snagged and Cooked

Nov 4, 2023
Long story short. Pulling some stuff from under the drivers side seat and somehow snagged the fuel pump relay hot wire out of the pig tail and it shorted out on the bracket and filled the car with smoke.

The wire has been fixed, but no surprise, no power to the fuel pump. Relay opens closes and checks good. I assume the wire got hot somewhere down line to the fuel pump. Apart from dropping a full fuel tank and check the wires there where else should I be looking for cooked wires.

Where is the fuse link at, I circled it. Could it be bad? The relay has power.
Car starts if I spray starting fluid.

It’s a pink wire black stripe

Control Module Diagram.png
IMG_7029.jpeg
 

