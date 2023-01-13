Needing some guidance in the right direction...

Hey everyone! I need some guidance or direction on putting my car back together. A little backstory on how I got to where I am right now with the car. My dad and I bought a 1987 Mustang GT, 5 speed, factory engine, to work on together and make a nice cruiser out of it. When we got the car, the motor and tranny was out of the car, and everything was in bags, and boxes. We got the motor and tranny back into the car in the summer of 2020. Sadly, my dad passed away in September of that year. He was the Mustang mechanic, of the family, and I was learning from him. I quit working on the car up until a couple of weeks ago, and I want to get the car done and on the road. I can do the work on it myself, but because, we didn't take the motor apart, I am needing a manual or something I can look at to know what goes where, what bolts to use, and where connectors all go. I have a Haynes manual, but it isn't really useful at all. It is like putting a puzzle back together, without a picture to go by, lol. I have looked around on google, but I seem to come up short. If anyone can point me in the right direction, It would be very much appreciated. TIA

A factory shop manual is the bible for our Mustangs.

www.ebay.com

1987 Ford Lincoln Mercury Mustang Factory Service Shop Repair Manual Set SKU23 | eBay

This manual contains Factory Authorized Service information written by the automaker. Service information on HVAC, Body & Accessories, Restraints, Steering, Suspension, Driveline/Axle, Brakes, Engine and Transmission/Transaxle.
www.ebay.com

Also, the EVTM will help with all your electrical.......

www.ebay.com

Bishko OEM Repair Maintenance Shop Manual Bound for Ford Mustang - Evtm 1987 | eBay

Vehicle ModelMustang - Evtm. It contains detailed pictures, diagrams, symptoms, tests, and more. This is essentially the “How to Fix It” book. This is non-negotiable and by purchasing this item, you agree to this policy in full.
www.ebay.com

Best $100 you'll ever spend on the car!
 
Thank you all so much for the info! I will be buying those very soon. I was told when I got the car, that everything was there, but I'm noticing things that are missing, bolts, and things like that. The good things about this car, is it is 100% totally rust free. The guy that had it before me, started a total restoration on it. He kept every reciept for everything with the car. He bought everything in the interior, new. The seats he put in it, are the Recaro seats from the pace car, with the netted halo headrests. He even had them redone, to match the rest of the red interior of the car. It really is a very special car for me.
 
Here are some pics of it so far. I'll get better pics of it with the motor in in a bit.
 

