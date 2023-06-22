New member from South Carolina

Just wanted to say hi. Have been reading this forum for a while, so I figured I might as well join all you good folks.
I have a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0 that has been modified for racing. This is my first Mustang ever... I have always been a Camaro girl....lol. Please don't hold it against me.
I would have to say that my little Mustang has been by far the most fun car I have ever had to drive. I have been missing out for sure.
 

