New fox seats and cover from Ford

FastDriver
My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
-
- Sep 5, 2001
-
- 5,015
-
- 1,648
-
- 224
I'm surprised I'm first to post:
https://fordauthority.com/2023/08/ford-performance-debuts-retro-fox-body-mustang-car-cover/
Think that would look good on Grover.
New period looking seats for Ford by Recaro
Count me in. I like the Corbeaus, but unless they're ridiculously priced, I'm ordering them in black for Black Jack.
https://fordauthority.com/2023/08/ford-performance-debuts-retro-fox-body-mustang-car-cover/
Think that would look good on Grover.
New period looking seats for Ford by Recaro
Count me in. I like the Corbeaus, but unless they're ridiculously priced, I'm ordering them in black for Black Jack.