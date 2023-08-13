New fox seats and cover from Ford

FastDriver

FastDriver

My dad had a bra
SN Certified Technician
Sep 5, 2001
5,015
1,648
224
Fort Knox, KY
#1
I'm surprised I'm first to post:

1691901988672.png


https://fordauthority.com/2023/08/ford-performance-debuts-retro-fox-body-mustang-car-cover/

Think that would look good on Grover.

New period looking seats for Ford by Recaro
Screenshot_20230813-003752_YouTube.jpg

Screenshot_20230813-003806_YouTube.jpg


Count me in. I like the Corbeaus, but unless they're ridiculously priced, I'm ordering them in black for Black Jack.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
For Sale 2 sets of Recaro Specialist S seats - one grey and one black - $1,700 - Austin, TX
Replies
3
Views
342
Interior Exterior Parts
Mahlquist
M
FastDriver
Just dreamin'
Replies
0
Views
266
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
FastDriver
FastDriver
AnthonyA1234
Engine Do ford racing valve covers require a intake spacer?
Replies
10
Views
919
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
evintho
evintho
2000xp8
First real drive in a long time, some observations and minor issues
Replies
76
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
nickyb
nickyb
C
Progress Thread 2004 Comp Orange GT
Replies
9
Views
444
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ctandc
C
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu