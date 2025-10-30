New member 1991 GT Convertible with 31k original miles

gvanginkel403
Oct 30, 2025
2
0
0
Picked up an oxford white with original red stripes on an original white leather interior with red dash and carpet. Un-modified, with 31k original miles on it. new top, lenses, tires, mufflers, brakes, battery.
Unsure how to modify it, to make it match my mental impressions of the 91 GT I drove back in high school.
Dont want to destroy a clean classic, but also need to make the car abit better than the natural flaws it had in 1991.
Considering a content channel where we do this together, but really not sure where to start.
