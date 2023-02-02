Electrical New member needing help..codes 42,92, 12, cyl8

8

89Stanger

New Member
Feb 2, 2023
Hello, I’m Ruben..I have a 1989 5.0 that sat for 13 years, here is what I have replaced:
New fuel tank, fuel pump, 19lb injectors, FPR set to 39lbs at idle, EGR, TPS set to .98v, new 65mm TB, IAC, BAP sensor, replaced all vacuum lines and smoked system, had ECM reprogrammed…car runs but has black smoot out the exhaust and after about 30 minutes driving it will surge while in gear but settle in Park and neutral.
OBD codes 42, 92 voltage reading at ECM pin 43 is .999v and pin 29 is .990v steady and does not fluctuate.
I have checked ground on orange wire for O2 sensors and it’s good, and checked the fuse link also good.
Vacuum reads low at idle between 15-18hg
Fluctuating.
Any help is appreciated, Thank a you
 

