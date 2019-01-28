This is more of a how-to as to the method of repinning the o2 harness jumper. As to where the pin goes on AOD vs 5-spd, please consult other sources as it differs from year to yearStep one. Remove the o2 sensor harness from vehicle. I find it easier to do on a bench plus it allowed me to degrease and reloom the harness. You can do this in the car if you want...it's that easy.Here's the default loop setup in my 1988 AOD carFirst you need to remove the red clip. Lightly pry up with a small pickNext, look down inside with a light and you'll see small plastic tabs that secure the pins. Gently pry away from pin with your pick and pull the pin outPin fully removed. You really only need to take one side oitIn the new location, press through the rubber backer with your pick to poke a hole through. Doesn't take much effort.Then, push the pin through and all the way in until you hear a click.Reinsert the red clip and you are done. Above is new location for my car running a 5-spd trans and ECU.And that's it. Takes 5 mins to do. You can easily do this in the car if you wanted to as well. The connection is located underneath where the MAF sensor is located.