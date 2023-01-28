Hi,New Member here, I would like to introduce myself. I have an original 5.0 coupe, black/black that I purchased just about a year ago. Car was running rough due to the maintenance on it being neglected for years. I've since have it running good, gave it a tune up, cleaned up sensors, changed all fluids, fixed vacuum leaks, etc...I have done a 5 lug conversion with the Sn95 brakes. Interior has been completely removed and cleaned, installed a quality heat/sound deadening material, new acc carpet along with new sparco seats. I've owned an 89 GT back in 1990. I also own a 2nd Generation Lightning that I purchased new. Looking forward to getting to know some of you in here.