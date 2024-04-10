New member 76 Cobra II Owner

svassh
Apr 9, 2024
Hi All
New member here in North Texas. Waiting for delivery of my new/old ride. I had a 76 Cobra II in Black and Gold in High School and but sold it in Wisconsin when I moved to Texas in 1984. Been looking the last few years for a replacement and finally found a 26K original mile 302/4 speed Black and Gold car in NY that I purchased. Look forward to helping and receiving help from existing Mustang II owners on many topics.
Thanks
Scott
