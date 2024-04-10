New member 76 Cobra II Owner

S

svassh

New Member
Apr 9, 2024
3
0
0
Highland Village, TX
#1
Hi All

New member here in North Texas. Waiting for delivery of my new/old ride. I had a 76 Cobra II in Black and Gold in High School and but sold it in Wisconsin when I moved to Texas in 1984. Been looking the last few years for a replacement and finally found a 26K original mile 302/4 speed Black and Gold car in NY that I purchased. Look forward to helping and receiving help from existing Mustang II owners on many topics.

Thanks

Scott
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lowdown notch
New Member
Replies
7
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
vindieseljetta
V
gajos
New Member and Mach 1 owner
Replies
7
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
9
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
chrlsful
C
Enzio
Engine New Fan Shroud, Thermostat, Alternator Belt
Replies
2
Views
960
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Enzio
Enzio
monte87
Avoid --> BLUEOVALINDUSTRIES.com and this Ford part# VJR3Z-16C630-D. Read Below.........
Replies
17
Views
2K
2015 - 2023 (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
cdog301
cdog301
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu